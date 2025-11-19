Blake Lively Scores Legal Win as Producer Is Forced to Turn Over Wife’s Naked Birthing Video

Getty Images

Blake Lively just scored a victory in her “It Ends with Us” legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

In a six-page memorandum and order obtained by DailyMail.com, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Wayfarer producer Jamey Heath must turn over all video of his wife Natasha’s naked home birth within three days.

The decision comes after People magazine reported Lively’s attorneys sent a letter to Judge Liman on November 3 asking him to “sanction” Heath for not turning over the footage by the deadline of September 2.

According to People, she claimed that Heath had only submitted a three-minute excerpt of the video, which was different than what she saw on set.

Lively asked that he submit the entire video that "Mr. Heath showed Ms. Lively on the set of the Film of his fully nude wife during the birth of their child during an at-home birth.”

According to DailyMail.com Heath denied showing Lively a birthing video and claimed he showed her a post-birth video of him, his wife, and their baby.

He disputed sending the full video to the court, but DailyMail.com reports Judge Liman wrote in his memorandum, "Because the Court's order encompassed more than the video Heath claims he showed Lively, the additional footage should have been produced."

In Blake's December 2024 lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, Blake accused Heath of showing her and an assistant the video without permission.

The lawsuit states, "Mr. Heath approached Ms. Lively and her assistant on set and started playing a video of a fully nude woman with her legs spread apart. Ms. Lively

thought he was showing her pornography and stopped him.”

The lawsuit continued, "Mr. Heath explained that the video was his wife giving birth. Ms. Lively was alarmed and asked Mr. Heath if his wife knew he was sharing the video, to which he replied, 'She isn’t weird about this stuff,' as if Ms. Lively was weird for not welcoming it. Ms. Lively and her assistant excused themselves, stunned that Mr. Heath had shown them a nude video.”