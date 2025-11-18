Getty Images

Just after news broke about burglaries at the homes of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was involved in an incident on her flight home from BravoCon.

New TMZ video shows Porsha being met by Atlanta police as she gets off her flight.

Her lawyers told “Extra” in a statement, "Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses."

The statement continued, "As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred.”

The attorneys closed by saying, "Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Atlanta International Airport around 9:20 p.m. regarding a “dispute call."

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with two females who may have been involved in the dispute,” the statement said. "Preliminary investigation indicated that both parties may have been involved in a verbal dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical dispute during an inbound flight to Atlanta. Both parties were separated on the scene and interviewed by officers. Officers obtained victim/witness statements and forwarded them to the FBI. There is nothing further to report."

Meanwhile, Kathy and Sutton are the latest celebrities victimized in a string of home robberies.

TMZ reported that Kathy’s husband Rick Hilton was home when the burglary happened, but he was unharmed. It is unclear if anything was taken from the Hilton home.

Sutton released a statement about the burglary at her home, saying, "On the morning of Saturday, November 15, I was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that my residence had been the target of a home invasion earlier that day. The individuals involved entered through a kitchen window and stole all of my luxury handbags. They also took my fine jewelry."

She continued, "Since, I have hired a 24 hour armed security team and replaced the existing property surveillance systems."