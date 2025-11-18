Meghan Trainor Is Clapping Back at Nasty Weight-Loss Comments (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Meghan Trainor sat down with “Extra” to talk about her new single “Still Don’t Care,” which is her way of clapping back at the haters!

Meghan struggled with her weight for years, so she made diet her priority. She has also been open about taking weight-loss medication but never expected blow back over slimming down.

Trainor told us, “I started posting pictures of myself recently, just like how I always did, but for some reason, like a flame went off and everyone got mad, like all my comments were just evil, like attacking me. Just like, ‘We don’t recognize you. You’re just a walking nose,’ crazy stuff… mean. And I was like, ‘This doesn’t affect me.’ Yes, it did. I cried so much; they got to me. And so my therapist was like, ‘You give them a lot of power.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I wish I didn’t.’ So I’m trying to learn at 31 how to not give strangers power. It feels silly… That’s why I wanted to write ‘Still Don’t Care.’”

She’s turning the onslaught of negative comments into a positive for her new album “Toy with Me,” which drops April 24.

The singer explained, “I wrote down what people have said to me online or in person. It’s crazy. I had someone come up to me the other day. Didn’t say, ‘Hi.’ Wasn’t like, ‘Nice to meet you.’ It was just like, ‘Yo, I saw a video of you earlier, and you, like, shed all this weight.’ And I was like, ‘Hello. Like, nice to meet you’… I don’t know what’s going on, but I wanted to write a big song about it. I was just like, leave me alone. I don’t care.”

She said of making the music video, "I just went in and made a fool of myself and it was the most freeing exposure therapy I could ever ask for. I never want to do it again, but it was so good when I was like in it and after every take, everyone would clap because they're like, 'Oh, you poor thing'... but I felt beautiful and I felt free and it was like the coolest best music video I'll ever have. And when I play it for people, when I play it for the team or my family members, they just sob. They're crying. They're like, 'I'm just so proud of you. Like, this is so cool.' When I write songs about my feelings and my emotions and being vulnerable, I noticed it helps a lot of fans out there. And that's like the best superhero feeling ever."

Health-wise she’s feeling great, saying, “I am like the healthiest I’ve ever been, and the most fit.”

Trainor explained, “I had to learn what food was healthy for me and what was good with my digestion. I thought I was eating healthy for a while, and then I learned that I had, like, leaky gut and IBS and all these symptoms. And I was like, ‘This is exhausting, like I’m physically fit, but I can’t gain muscle. What’s going on?’ And so it’s been, like, in my head since I’ve had my last baby. I was already on a health journey with my 4-year-old, so four years, but my last baby was two years ago, and I’ve been nonstop two years, focusing on my health and fitness.”

She’s also rocking a new ’do with bangs!

“We learned on accident I look cute with bangs,” she gushed. “So we were like, ‘Let’s have a theme. Let’s wear bangs… Let’s be a doll, like, toy with me, and let’s, let’s be cute. And princess pop star, that’s what I want to be, I want to be Pixar Princess, pop star.’”

Plus, we had to get the inside scoop from Meghan on Kris Jenner’s birthday party.