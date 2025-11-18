Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Jim Curtis, 50, made it a date night at ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration.

The event marked their first public event together as a couple!

Aniston stunned in a long black Ralph Lauren halter dress, while Jim looked handsome in a black suit and blue shirt.

Jennifer and Jim sat together at the event, where Aniston was honored with an award. They also posed inside with “The Morning Show" producers Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka, as well as actress Andrea Bendewald.

Aniston’s longtime friend Adam Sandler introduced Aniston and even gave a shout-out to Jim!

He said, “Me and [wife] Jackie [Sandler] are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim.”

Sandler also gushed over Jen, saying, “I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways, and one of the most rock-steady humans I’ve ever met. I’ve only seen her angry maybe, like, two and a half times in the 40 years I’ve hung out with her. Jennifer is beautiful — everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh. And she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone’s best friend.”

When Jen took the stage, she celebrated the women who have “kicked the door down,” saying, "Because of women in this room who would not take no for an answer, our industry began to change its point of view and I got to produce my first movie and I can confirm that I love it and I’m really good at it.”

She also slammed the use of AI in show business, saying, “That’s what keeps me showing up every day — it’s the friendships and the shared belief that storytelling still matters, that baring our souls as actors and creators still matters, something that AI will never be able to duplicate no matter how smart it gets.”

Meanwhile, Aniston just spoke about Jim in a new interview for Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood portfolio, which is featured in the December 2025/January 2026 Issue.

Aniston raved that her beau is “quite extraordinary” for helping people “heal” and “move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.” She noted that his work is a “ beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

She pointed out, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does.”

Along with describing Curtis as “very special” and “very normal,” Jennifer noted that he is “very kind.”

Jennifer and Jim, a hypnotist, first sparked dating rumors in July after being photographed on vacation in Mallorca with Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.