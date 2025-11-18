Ethan Slater Praises Ariana Grande as 'Out of This World’ in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ethan Slater talked to "Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on the carpet for “Wicked: For Good” in NYC.

He spoke about the film, saying, "I'm so proud of this movie and it’s so different from the first one, and yet it feels like the obvious true continuation of it."

Ethan also raved over all his co-stars, saying, “Ariana [Grande]'s performance is out of this world and Cynthia [Erivo]’s performance is unbelievable. And Johnny [Bailey] is so beautiful, and Michelle [Yeoh] and Jeff [Goldblum] and I got to work with Marissa [Bode], you know, from this close away for this whole movie and yet getting to see her on the big screen, it's just so moving."

Plus, he spoke about Ariana and Cynthia’s beautiful friendship, sharing, “They really do just communicate off camera even more than they do on camera. And I think that that's what makes their friendship really beautiful to witness is the ways that they help each other through… the craziness of this."

As for the cast’s reaction to Jonathan Bailey being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, he dished, “Nobody’s surprised, but everybody's like, ‘Yeah, good.' You know? Yeah. I mean, everybody was hyped. Everybody's hyped."