Emily Blunt Dishes on Family Thanksgiving Plans: ‘Stretchy Pants Break’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emily Blunt chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as she was honored at the ELLE 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration.

The star, who was dressed in Ralph Lauren, reflected on how “The Smashing Machine” has resonated with people.

"I think it rocks people in a way emotionally that it’s interesting what it accesses in people,” she said, adding, “You kind of know the five questions you're going to be asked [about a film]. And nothing repeated itself ever. It was amazing in that way. And people have cried talking to us about this movie. It's wonderful."

Emily said her “enormous crash mat” co-star Dwayne Johnson was on hand to present her with an award at the event, saying, “It means so much to me because he's shooting ‘Jumanji.' He doesn't have time for this. He’s too sweet."

Emily also shared that she’s looking forward to a “mashed potato” and “stretchy pants” break for Thanksgiving!

"I'm actually going to cook, and my parents are coming,” she shared. "The Brits are invading for Thanksgiving!”