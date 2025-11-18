Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie had tongues wagging over the blood necklaces they wore during their marriage.

Now, Thornton is shutting down the rumors in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

At the time, it was understood that they wore vials of each other’s blood, but Billy Bob clarified that wasn’t exactly the case.

"We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them,” he explained. "That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was. But by the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff."

Looking back at their marriage, he said, "And of course, Angelina [Jolie] and I had a great time together. That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different.”

This isn’t the first time Billy Bob has tried to explain the necklaces. E! News reports that in 2014 he spoke about the lockets at Loyola Marymount University's School of Film & Television.

"Angie came home one day with a kit she bought,” he shared. "You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in it or something like that and wear it around your neck? That's what it was.”

The “Landman” star went on, "She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razor blade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter's baby hair in one. Same thing.”

Addressing the rumors at the time, "From that we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks.”

Billy Bob and Angelina met in 1999 and wed in 2000. They divorced in 2003.

Thornton, who has been married six times, began dating Connie Angland in 2003. They wed in 2014.