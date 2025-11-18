Ariana Madix on Hosting New Year’s Eve Bash at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas! (Exclusive)

If you’re looking for a tropical setting to ring in 2026, we’ve found just the place.

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas offers white-sand beaches, warm blue water, and world-class restaurants and shopping.

The world-famous resort has long been a favorite fun-in-the-sun getaway for many of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Janet Jackson, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields.

This year, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas is set to ring in the new year with a blowout bash!

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix will host the big party, and she told us how she’s going to countdown to 2026 when we caught up with her while shooting scenes on “St. Denis Medical.”

Ariana revealed that Atlantis’ “Party Like a Royal” event will feature a surprise musical guest and a midnight firework show.

“That’s going to be very cool,” she said. “I went to the Bahamas once as a very, very small child, so I’m excited to go back. I think it will be a really fun time. I plan on having a really fun time."