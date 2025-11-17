‘Wizard of Oz’ Witch Hat & Dorothy Costume Go Up for Auction

Heritage Auctions

A “Wizard of Oz” auction is happening!

Heritage Auctions is handling the sale, which features several rare items, such as the iconic Wicked Witch of the West hat worn by Margaret Hamilton in the 1939 movie.

The starting bid for the hat is $100,000.

Other items on the auction block include Judy Garland’s rehearsal slippers and the original blouse she wore onscreen as Dorothy Gale.

Last year, Garland’s ruby slippers from the movie were sold for $32.5 million, making it a record-breaking sale for Heritage Auctions as the highest-selling piece of Hollywood memorabilia.