Tori Kelly & Husband André Murillo Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Singer Tori Kelly is now a mom!

On Sunday, Kelly announced the birth of her first child with André Murillo.

She wrote on Instagram, “Zayden Michael Murillo. 11.11.25, we love you so much, sweet boy."

In July, Tori broke the news of her pregnancy with an Instagram video set to a song from her project.

In the video, which also features André, she reveals her baby bump and sings, "I’m ready for what comes next. Let’s make a baby.”

Tori also confirmed the news to People magazine as she reflected on her current tour with Ed Sheeran.

She said, "This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband."

Kelly added, "We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God."

The pregnancy news came two years after her medical scare.