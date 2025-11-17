Celebrity News November 17, 2025
Liev Schreiber Hospitalized After Headache (Report)
Getty
“Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber, 58, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in New York City.
TMZ reports Schreiber suffered a major headache and called his doctor, who advised him to check into the hospital.
Liev then visited a hospital, which kept him overnight for observation.
While undergoing care, several tests were run to determine what could be wrong.
According to the outlet, Schreiber can talk and walk with no problem.