Kathy Hilton & Sutton Stracke’s Homes Burglarized (Report)

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton’s home was burglarized while she was in Las Vegas for BravoCon.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to “Extra” that a robbery happened on Saturday on Kathy’s block but didn’t reveal the name of the house owner.

They said, “On 11/15/25, at 11:48 p.m., there was a burglary call on the 300 block of Copa De Oro.”

While there is no suspect description, the spokesperson noted that there was “one burglary on that street.”

According to the spokesperson, a burglary report has been “completed.”

TMZ reported that Kathy’s husband Rick Hilton was home when the burglary happened, but he was unharmed.

A source close to Hilton told People magazine that “everyone is fine.”

It is unclear if anything was taken from the Hilton home.

Earlier in the day, burglars reportedly hit up Hilton’s castmate Sutton Stracke’s home.

TMZ reported that Stracke’s dog walker called the cops, telling them that the kitchen window had been broken.

Police arrived on the scene and completed a police report without finding any suspects. It is unknown if any items were missing from the residence.

A day before the robberies, “Extra” spoke with Kathy and daughter Nicky Hilton at BravoCon 2025, which was Nicky’s first BravoCon.

Kathy teased that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15 is “very good” and said she likes to be in the middle getting all the tea.