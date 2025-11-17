Kathy Griffin Named The Advocate’s Advocate of the Year 2025

Jen Rosenstein/The Advocate

Kathy Griffin has just been named Advocate of the Year!

The Advocate has given the honor to Griffin for her “unwavering commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy, from her early support of HIV and AIDS initiatives to her unwavering allyship and defense of queer rights throughout her career.”

Stressing the importance of speaking up for the LGBTQ+ community, Kathy told the outlet, “When I saw the way the gay kids were treated as less than or not equal in any way, I just couldn't stand for it, and I couldn't keep my mouth shut.”

Looking back at her past, Griffin said, “The pretty girls would beat me up once a year... but I had a real kinship with my gay friends and we ended up sticking up for each other. And there's strength in numbers, so we kind of survived the tough years together."

Kathy also shared her take on how others can advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

She said, “Be aware. Mobilize like only the gay community can do. I've seen it before. I lived through the AIDS epidemic, and the organization with the gay community was fierce…”