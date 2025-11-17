Justin Trudeau’s Ex Speaks Out About His Relationship with Katy Perry

Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire is sharing her feelings about her estranged husband Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry.

The former Canadian Prime Minister and the pop singer were first spotted together in July and stepped out publicly together in October.

Sophie and Justin, who announced their split in 2023, were married for 18 years and share three children.

While speaking with Arlene Dickinson on the “Arlene Is Alone” podcast, Grégoire shared her reaction to Trudeau moving on.

“We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal,” she said. "How you react to stuff is your decision. So, I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.”

Sophie went on, “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers, right. We’re humans. What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

She continued, “Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No. Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction."

Grégoire spoke of the importance of feeling your emotions. “I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad,” she said. "And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”

She added, “You can stay in that reactive mode, but you’ll suffer the consequences. I’m also learning at 50 that people will meet life as where they are inside of them… It’s your choice to see that and be like, ‘How am I going to let that affect my happiness?’"