Johnny Knoxville & Emily Ting Got Married — and John Waters Officiated!

Johnny Knoxville, 54, and costume designer Emily Ting tied the knot over the weekend.

Knoxville announced the news on Instagram, revealing his “A Dirty Shame” director John Waters officiated!

Johnny wrote, "It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe.”

He went on, "It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so."

Referring to his dog, he added, "Bucket is pretty happy to as you can see from the pictures.”

The star closed with, "Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒❤️❤️❤️”

Photos from the wedding showed the happy couple and Bucket standing in front of a floral archway, and another as they posed with John.

Knoxville wore a blue velvet suit and bowtie for the nuptials, while Ting chose a gorgeous short dress featuring a lavender skirt, embellished cream bodice and gold bow.

Waters wore a black suit jacket with black-and-white patterned pants.

It is unknown when Johnny and Emily started dating. According to IMDB she worked on “Jackass Forever” and “Jackass 4.5” in 2022.

In 2023, Ting shared a photo of the two of them together on Valentine’s Day and wrote, "Kinda feels like it’s always Valentine’s Day with this guy ❤️.”

Johnny has been married twice before, first to Melanie Cates from 1995 to 2008. They share daughter Madison, 29. He went on to wed Naomi Nelson in 2010. He filed for divorce in 2022, listing September 2021 as their date of separation. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.