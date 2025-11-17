Diane Ladd’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Earlier this month, actress Diane Ladd died at the age of 89.

Now, her death certificate has been obtained by People magazine, revealing that she died from acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, which is the result of not enough oxygen in the blood.

According to the documents, Ladd suffered from interstitial lung disease for years.

Esophageal dysmotility was listed as a contributing condition.

The document revealed that Ladd was cremated on November 10.

Ladd’s daughter Laura Dern confirmed her death seven days before.

Dern wrote in a statement, “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Calif. She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created.”