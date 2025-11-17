Getty Images

Denise Richards stepped out at BravoCon this weekend, weeks after a judge granted her a permanent restraining order against her ex, Aaron Phypers.

Richards appeared on the Bravo2Bravo panel on Sunday, November 16, with Brittany Cartwright, Luann de Lesseps and Kim Zolciak.

During the panel, Denise said she’s doing “good,” adding, “It’s a process. I have such a great support system. Thank you so much.”

She also spoke about making headlines, saying “being in the tabloids” can be “very daunting."

The actress explained, "When you first have to deal with it, it’s very hard… it’s different because on the reality shows, our personal life is out there. On reality, you can’t pretend it’s not happening.”

On another panel, Richards also spoke about possibly returning to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast.

While speaking with Kate Chastain and Jeff Lewis on the Live Stage, Jeff asked if she would ever want to return to “RHOBH” full time.

Denise revealed, "We're talking about things.”

The “RHOBH” Season 15 trailer already revealed that Denise will make an appearance in the new season.

As for Denise and Aaron, he filed for divorce in July. Shortly after, in docs obtained by “Extra,” Richards accused Phypers of abuse, which he denied. She was granted a temporary restraining order.

In October, Aaron was arrested in court and charged with four felonies, two for injuring a spouse, including claims he gave Denise a black eye. Aaron denied any wrongdoing.