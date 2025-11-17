Britney Spears Has Cozy Slumber Party with Kim & Khloé Kardashian

Britney Spears hanging with Kim and Khloé Kardashian was the celebrity hangout we didn’t have on our 2025 bingo card!

The cozy rainy L.A. weekend found Kim and Khloé in bed with Britney.

In the clip, Britney gives each of the sisters a kiss on the cheek, and teases, “Oh, we’re just chilling,” as Khloé add, “In our geriatric bed.”

Spears agrees, “Yeah, ‘cause this bed vibrates,” as she yells, "What the f---! What the f—!”

Later in the video, Kim and Khloé's 7-year-old daughters Chicago and True performed for the pop star.

Brit wrote in the caption, "Such a warm, beautiful, kind family… Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays."