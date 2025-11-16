Tina Knowles Reacts to Beyoncé Superfan's Suicide: 'So Sad'

Getty Images

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles is reacting to the heartbreaking news that a superfan of her daughter's has taken her own life.

As news went viral that 25-year-old Sydney Hardeman had died, Knowles, 71, took to Instagram, sharing, "So sad to hear the news that this angel has gone to be with the lord . My Love goes out to her family and friends, and all the beehive members that knew and loved her."

Tina recalled Hardeman well, as do so many of Beyoncé's fans. "I remember the video that went viral of her expression at Coachella and all the photos after that I’ve seen. I didn’t know her personally, but I feel a real sad sadness today at this loss of this young beautiful woman. My prayers up for her family.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️🌹🌹," she wrote in conclusion.

Her post included footage of Hardeman's expression of awe over Beyoncé's Coachella performance.

She went viral when she traveled to Coachella in 2018 and became the first person in line for Queen B, waiting 12 days until her performance began. That footage made its way into the hit doc "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé."

Hardeman's mom Jamie Hardeman reported her death to TMZ Saturday. Sydney had been engaged and planning for an April 2026 wedding at the time of her passing.