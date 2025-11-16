Lisa Vanderpump Sneak-Peeks New 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump made a big splash on the second day of BravoCon 2025, sneak-peeking the new season and cast of "Vanderpump Rules" — while opening up about the departing cast.

Vanderpump, 65, said her new cast is a "wild bunch, but they're a lot of fun," THR reports.

Vanderpump is the only returning cast member. BravoTV.com confirms newcomers are Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Kim Suarez, Natalie Maguire and Demy Selem.

With S.E. Cupp moderating on a special "Watch Party by Bravo: Vanderpump Rules Premiere" panel, she went on, "One of the most important things for me is that I like them all. I really do. For all their naughtiness and their hijinks… there are other aspects to their character that you will see, things that they have been through in life that change your opinion, more sensitive sides of them. They talk about relationships, relationships with their parents. All of those characters, you see a surface, but there’s a lot more depth."

Most intriguingly, she said, "Some of the history and things have been very emotionally provoking.”

As for how she chooses staff/cast, she said, “The business has to function. It has to function well. People need experience and must be able to do the job. About 70 percent of the people you see have worked there for two years. That’s why you see the existing relationships. You see the tension. If we started just casting a show and put them in, it wouldn’t feel authentic, and authenticity in any show is actually what’s going to put you in."

She also let slip that there is going to be one cast trip this year, which she joked was "one little outing... That was long enough."

Does she miss the old cast?

“'Vanderpump Rules' went on for so many years, and the problems became pretty serious. It was about relationship breakups. It was about businesses declining, marriages… We also had to deal with people who didn’t want to film together. Some people took on other things in their lives. And I always said, ‘I don’t want to go down on a sinking ship.’ I feel it’s time to pull the plug, as long as we’re all on the same page."