Kim Kardashian Dramatically Breaks Down Over Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears in an emotional new video posted to Instagram — and what's driving her crazy in the clip is the run-up to the bar exam.

The video was filmed while she was trying to juggle studying with "being a mom," and Kim says in it that she wasn't even taking work calls for months.

As we now know, she failed.

In the caption, she wrote, "I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between."



She went on, "On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end."



"This dream means too much to me to walk away from," she summed up cheerily, "so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there."

As People magazine reports, "Her time was spent reviewing cases, working with her team of professors, and studying the courses at length. Kardashian had even become so consumed in the process that she began to have dreams that she was missing points during the exam."

Kim received lots of support in the comments, including sis Khloé chiming in with, "I am so so so proud of you!!! I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby! ❤️"

Her friend Chris Appleton added, "You will do it babe I know it 🥰❤️."