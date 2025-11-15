Singer-Songwriter Todd Snider Dies at 59 Following Alleged Violent Assault

Getty Images

Alt-country singer-songwriter Todd Snider has died at 59.

People magazine reports he died November 14 after sustaining "severe injuries" in an alleged assault earlier in the month.

Earlier that day, Snider had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia and was "having trouble breathing," but was being treated in a hospital.

“Right now we’re asking everyone who loves Todd to hold him in your thoughts in whatever way feels right to you,” a statement read. “Say a prayer, light a candle, roll one up, send strength, or just keep him close in your heart. You’ve carried him through so much over the years, and he needs that from all of us now more than ever."

But on Saturday, Snider's team shared the worst possible news.

“Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world. Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?” a statement read.

There is no word on an official cause of death yet for the "Alright Guy" singer.

Snider had canceled his High, Lonesome and Then Some tour after he was arrested November 2 and booked on charges of disorderly conduct, threat of violence, and trespassing. He was released soon after, in the early-morning hours of November 3, and treated at a hospital.

At the time of Snider's arrest, his Instagram announced, "Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel."