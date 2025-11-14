Teddi Mellencamp's Update Amid Brain Cancer Battle: ‘I See It as a Miracle’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and alum Teddi Mellencamp chatted with “Extra” at BravoCon 2025.

Teddi, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer, shared that she’s feeling better.

"I see it as a miracle,” she said. "I feel so beyond grateful that I'm feeling better and that I'm able to be there more for my kids and my family. I have such amazing friends and support system that's really gotten me through, and so I I'm just I'm grateful.”

She shared a message to anyone out there going through health challenges, saying, “There's going to be good days and there's bad days. And you're not alone… And I think the only other message that I can definitely say is go get your checks because knowledge is key."

When asked about her love life, Kyle said she’s in a happy place and grateful to be going through an "amicable separation” with ex Mauricio Umansky.

“At the end of the day, I'm very grateful that, you know, we are family and we're able to maintain that. So, that's where my love stands right now. Just being grateful for that.”

When asked if she’s happy, she confirmed, "I am happy.”

As for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle said, "I have my moments with some of the cast this season. It was not like last season, thank God, because I really, I wasn't in the place to endure that.”