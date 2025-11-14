Melissa Gorga on Reconciling with Teresa Giudice: ‘We’re Working on It’ (Exclusive)

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga spoke to “Extra” at BravoCon 2025, opening up about how she and husband Joe are working on mending things with his sister Teresa Giudice.

She said they’ve hashed out a lot privately and that everyone is growing and learning from their mistakes.

Melissa explained, "We are in a different place we than we were a couple months ago. Let's just say that… everybody’s working on it. We're working on it. We're trying to move forward and we've, you know, hashed a lot of things out privately without all of this. And I think that's a good thing.”

As for the timing, Gorga shared, “Whatever it takes to wake someone up is, you know, that's how life goes, right? And you never want it to be a funeral or a wedding or someone in the hospital. Like, that's not what we want. So, this was a more of a natural reason.”

Melissa continued, “We just want to fix it, and we want to get back together. And for the kids, you know, we have little kids that are, you know, teenagers too that are watching this and behavior repeats itself. And that's never what I want to see happen.”

Gorga is optimistic, saying, "We can always be hopeful that it's going to be different this time around, but I think I think everyone's growing. I do. I think we’re learning from our mistakes and we’re growing and we all know that we've made mistakes and I think that's a huge part of it."

In term of the future of “RHONJ,” she said she thinks they need some old cast members.