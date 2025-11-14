Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Seemingly Shades Dad Nick Cannon’s Other Kids

Instagram

Monroe Cannon just shared her thoughts on her father Nick Cannon’s large brood.

Nick and Mariah Carey, who wed in 2008, welcomed Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan in 2011. The star couple divorced in 2016, and Nick went on to father 10 more children with five different women.

Monroe took to Instagram Stories and seemed to shade some of her siblings. She wrote, “Clearing something up guys. i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

Nick shares two boys, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, and one girl, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. He has twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott tragically lost their 5-month-old Zen in 2021 after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. They went on to welcome daughter Halo Marie in 2022.

In 2024, Nick gushed to “Extra” about being a dad,while promoting “The Masked Singer."

Calling fatherhood the “highlight” of his life, Cannon emphasized, “It literally is my purpose to be the best father I could possibly be. That's the reason why I do all of this.”

Back in August, Nick chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about “NickCannon @ Night,” which puts a new spin on old-school relationship advice call-in shows and reimagines the late-night show in a more interactive way.

Cannon emphasized he’s always an open book about his own experiences, including the fact that he used to be a player, which changed with fatherhood.