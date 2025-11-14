Lucas Bravo on Gabriel’s Absence from ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 Trailer (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sex… lies… more sex and lies… and corsets! The hot and heavy new HBO Max series “The Seduction” is a prequel to Best Picture nominee “Dangerous Liaisons” — or you may know it as the 1999 hit “Cruel Intentions.”

“Extra” spoke to stars Diane Kruger, Anamaria Vartolomei, Lucas Bravo, and Vincent Lacoste about the new update, which is so French!

Lucas plays the dastardly Gercourt, a role that was easy for him to slide into.

He joked, “It’s who I am outside of set. I’m just an evil guy.”

In all seriousness, Bravo noted, “We all have a little darkness within us and when I was exploring Gercourt, I was like, ‘What has this guy been through to be so mean?’”

Lucas also discussed his other show, “Emily in Paris,” and hot chef Gabriel’s absence from the Season 5 trailer!

He teased, “Everything and nothing is in the trailer. That’s all I can tell you.”

Where’s his character? He slyly said, “The answer is at the end of the trailer.”

As for "The Seduction," it is told through a female perspective. Diane said, “It’s told through the eyes of women and the tools that they had available those days to try and take control of their lives, their bodies, and sort of succeed in a world that was made by men for men. Women had to marry against their wishes to survive. You married for money, but your options to be powerful or own yourself and your body were very limited.”

Kruger stressed, “I think this series is trying to portray the beginnings of what we might call feminism today.”

In the show, Diane’s “libertine” character, Madame de Rosemonde, chooses not to marry. She noted, “She chooses her lovers as she pleases… In a way, she lived her life like a man but is overcome by the boundaries of what that time was.”

Once Diane’s character becomes older and less desirable, she meets a young, beautiful Isabelle, played by Vartolomei, and “takes her under her wings” to “regain access to that world.”

Anamaria’s role was originally played by Glenn Close in “Dangerous Liaisons,” but the actress wasn’t feeling the pressure!

Vartolomei commented, “I think I had this perfect idea of what Isabelle de Merteuil represents because of the performance of Glenn Close that is so intense and magnetic.”