Jimmy Kimmel’s Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III’s Cause of Death Revealed

Disney/Randy Holmes

Earlier this week, news broke about “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” bandleader Cleto Escobedo III’s passing at age 59.

Now, his death certificate has been obtained by TMZ, revealing that he died from cardiogenic shock, which is inadequate blood flow to his organs.

Other underlying factors included vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.

Sepsis, graft versus host disease, immunosuppressed, chronic kidney disease, and pneumonia were listed as contributing factors.

According to the docs, Escobedo received a liver transplant in September.

The death certificate listed that he died on November 11. A week before, he was on life support with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Days ago, Kimmel was in tears, telling the audience in a 22-minute monologue, “I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way. But this one’s the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go.”

Jimmy explained that in 1977, his family moved from Brooklyn to Las Vegas, and he grew up on the same street as Escobedo.

The comedian said, “We became friends, and not just regular friends. We became, like, 24/7-‘Mom-please-let-me-sleep-over-please’ kind of friends. One summer, I slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row.”