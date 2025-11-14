Instagram

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are the proud parents of a baby girl.

They announced the news on Friday with precious pics of their newborn. In one photo, she’s swaddled up with a blue and pink bow on her head, in the second photo her dad kneels down to gaze into her eyes.

Instagram

Revealing her name, they wrote in the caption, "Logan Lane 🎀 11/11 🪽 We love you sweet little girl!”

Instagram

The singer and “Bachelor” alum are also parents to Dutton Walker, 4, and Baker West, 3.