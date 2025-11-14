Celebrity News November 14, 2025
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby #3
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are the proud parents of a baby girl.
They announced the news on Friday with precious pics of their newborn. In one photo, she’s swaddled up with a blue and pink bow on her head, in the second photo her dad kneels down to gaze into her eyes.
Revealing her name, they wrote in the caption, "Logan Lane 🎀 11/11 We love you sweet little girl!”
The singer and “Bachelor” alum are also parents to Dutton Walker, 4, and Baker West, 3.
They recruited their boys to help with a cute gender reveal video they posted in July. In the clip everyone bites into a cupcake and the filling inside was pink!