Brittany Cartwright Talks Struggles with Ex Jax Taylor, Says She’s 'Single as Can Be' (Exclusive)

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright hit up BravoCon2025 on Friday.

“Extra” spoke with Brittany, who is “single as can be” after calling it quits with Brandon Hanson.

Cartwright joked, “Where are all the men at?”

In all seriousness, Brittany noted, “I’m not dead set on having a boyfriend or anything like that. I’m still healing from a lot that I’ve been through, but I think I’m in a much better place where I can be open to a relationship.”

Cartwright was seemingly referencing her past relationship with Jax Taylor, the father of her son Cruz.

Brittany noted, "Jax is Jax," and said that they are “in touch” for Cruz’s sake. She went on “Cruz is, obviously, the most important thing, so just trying to like figure that out for the future.”

Brittany is hopeful that she and Jax can have an “amazing co-parenting situation" with “no jealousy of each other."

She stressed, “I want us to be able to move forward in a very healthy way.”

Brittany emphasized that being a mom is the best part of her life, saying, “[Cruz] is just my person and we wake up every day together.”

“He’s always gonna be my baby,” Cartwright gushed.