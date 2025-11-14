Andy Cohen Would Love to Get Married, Wants ‘Gay Version of John Mayer’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

He’s the king of Bravo and the ringleader of the Real Housewives!

Andy Cohen sat down with our special correspondent, his longtime executive assistant Daryn Carp, to spill some Bravo tea, and open up about his own personal life!

Cohen is a happy dad to Ben and Lucy, but he’s also hoping to get married someday!

He shared, “I think having kids later in life is really great and I’ve gotten to do so much so that now when I have to stay home and it’s the Met Gala, now my level of FOMO is pretty slim.”

As for getting married, Cohen kept it real, saying, “I think that a few things need to happen before I get married. I think that I need to be in love first and would I like to be in love? I mean, if I could find the gay version of John Mayer. I think that would probably be great because he and I are incredibly connected.”

Cohen also revealed his dating dealbreaker, saying, “I think if the first date was like, ‘When can I meet Countless Luann?’ I might be like, ‘You know what? Slow your roll, dude.’”