‘90 Day Fiancé’: Matt Sucks Jasmine’s Toe in Game of Truth of Dare (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from part two of the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All.”

Back at the house where the entire cast is staying, the group decides to play Truth or Dare.

Matt is dared to suck Jasmine’s toe — fans will remember when Jasmine sucked Gino’s toes and enjoyed it!

After sucking her pointer toe, Matt says, “I gotta wash my mouth.”

After washing his mouth, Matt quips, “That was a sweaty-ass toe. It was salty!”