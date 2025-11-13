Getty/Instagram

Taylor Swift’s “The End of an Era” trailer just dropped, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store for the six-episode Disney+ docuseries.

She explains, “This was a seismic, momentous period of time in my life and in the lives of anyone who this tour touched."

While much of the trailer is focused on how Swift’s legendary tour came together, Swifties also catch glimpses of her romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

It seems Taylor’s mom Andrea is a fan of the athlete, as she gushes in a rare comment, “Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness."

Cut to Taylor and Travis on the phone, as she tells him, “We basically have the same job.”

He tells her, “You’ve got teammates, I’ve got teammates.”

Swift replies, “You’ve got Coach Reid, I’ve got my mom,” as she laughs.

A little later, viewers see Travis, who appears to be under the stage, yelling with a smile, “Tay Tay!” She joins him and they share a kiss before taking a ride on a conveyer belt.