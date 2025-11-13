Phelps Twins Talk ‘Higher Standards’ on ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

James and Oliver Phelps were just teens when they became part of the $8-billion “Harry Potter” franchise as Fred and George Weasley.

And they are still a part of that universe with their Food Network show “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with the twins and talked about the success of the show.

Oliver shared, “It’s quite funny there is a new generation of people who know about it and know us actually from doing this and they get into the films, so it’s been cool to be able to step back in.”

Eight teams are vying for the top prize on Season 2, and Oliver revealed, “The standard we all know is that high,” gesturing with his hand, adding, “It goes higher this year."