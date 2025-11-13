Getty Images

“Extra” chatted with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Jen Affleck and Jessi Ngatikaura about the Season 3 drama!

The season just dropped on Hulu and Jessi admitted on the show that she had an “emotional affair” with “Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette.

While speaking with “Extra,” she addressed where she stands with her husband Jordan now.

“Definitely my most vulnerable season yet,” Jessi said. "Me and Jordan lay everything out there with the dynamic of our relationship, mistakes we both made. There was a lot of drama this year with our lives and I'm nervous to share it, but I'm also excited that it’s coming out because it's been kind of hidden and there's been speculation. So, I'm anxious to share my story just so that it's out there, but I'm also kind of nervous about the response."

As for progress in her relationship with Jordan, she continued, “Better than I was when we were filming it, but also like what we both went through was really hard and it’s not something that gets better overnight. So, we're kind of like in that journey right now of therapy and trying to like heal, but it's definitely on an upward trajectory."

Jen talked about how fans get to see a happier side of her this season, saying, "I feel like Season 3 kind of shows just a happier, bubblier, like, more authentic side of me.”

She went on, "I told myself, if I'm going to do this show, I have to make sure that I don't take it home. And the minute that I take it home is like the minute that I need to stop doing it because I think my kids deserve the best version of me."