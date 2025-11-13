Getty Images

Demi Moore and Ali Larter chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about Season 2 of “Landman.”

Ali talked about her character Angela being an “emotional tornado” who does everything at 110 percent, while Demi said Cami is very composed and thought out.

Larter shared, “When I read the first season and saw where she was going, I had this understanding that everything for her was 110. You know, she feels things deeply and she puts as much pressure on herself and how she’s making the dinner to how she loves her man. She is just like high octane.”

Ali added, “That's where I think she's an emotional tornado in that she really feels joy, pain all of the fun of life, everything to the extreme.”

Demi said of Cami, "I feel like Cami is like the complete counterbalance. She's controlled, composed, everything is much more like thought out. It's literally like the complete opposite."

Demi recalled starting Season 2 and having to portray Cami’s grief after the loss of her husband.

She said, “My first day back shooting for Season 2 was the big speech. That was day one… Even though I was around for a season, it felt literally like I was jumping in the deep end and stepping into real unchartered territories.”

This season finds Cami taking over M-Tex Oil after the death of her husband Monty, played by Jon Hamm.

Demi said of playing a woman in mourning, “I hadn't wrapped myself around the depth of grief that I was going to have to kind of plunge into to bring to life… grief is not a comfortable place… I always looked at that first scene as that 'I can't lose the company, or I'd really be losing him.’"

Plus, Moore reflected on the career moment she’s having saying Helen Mirren helped “pave the way” for other actresses.

“There's still so much more to do and to discover and… I’m just like, ‘Wow, let's see where life can go.’”

She went on, “It's fun like pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone, to me that is one of the key things, you know, not staying just where it feels safe and comfortable.”

Mona also caught up with Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliot, who talked about Sam joining the show as Billy’s dad. Watch!