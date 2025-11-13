Lady Gaga is opening up about a tough time in her life in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Gaga revealed that she experienced a psychotic break while performing worldwide on her Joanne tour, which kicked off in 2017 and ended six months later.

She shared, “There was one day that my sister said to me, ‘I don’t see my sister anymore.’ And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything… I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go."

Before her tour, Gaga began filming her Oscar-nominated movie “A Star Is Born.”

According to Gaga, she was struggling while filming the movie with Bradley Cooper. She said, “I did ‘A Star Is Born’ on lithium.”

Gaga hasn’t disclosed her reasons for taking lithium.

Two years later, Gaga met her now-fiancé Michael Polansky.

When they met, she was working on her album “Chromatica.”

While waiting to do press for the album, Gaga admitted that she “was smoking three packs of cigarettes, sitting on the porch all day.”

The COVID-19 pandemic would wreck her promotion plans.

She noted, “I was as great as I could be for someone that smoked weed all day, knocked back a couple bottles of wine and passed out.”

Michael admitted he was concerned about Gaga's well-being when they met. He told Rolling Stone, “The piece that I always noticed was how disempowered she felt — not in charge of her own life.”

He added, “I’d never met somebody so incredibly talented and gifted feel so disempowered.”

Gaga felt safe with Michael. She gushed, “He wanted to take care of me, and I’ve never been loved that way. My life was serious to him; it was not a party. He helped me see that my life was precious.”

The pair now engaged.

Polansky discussed their wedding plans, saying, "We’re talking about it all the time. We have these breaks, and they’re tempting. It’s like, ‘Okay, can we get married that weekend?’ We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much."

The two have been a couple since at least last 2019, when they kissed on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.