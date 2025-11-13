Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Improvised Kissing in ‘It Ends with Us’ Deleted Scene

Getty Images

Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively was recently dismissed by a judge, but he’s arguing in new court documents to have her lawsuit against him tossed too.

In a motion for summary judgement, obtained by "Extra," Baldoni’s lawyers have just accused Lively of allegedly improvising an unscripted kissing scene in “It Ends with Us.” In the deleted scene, which was an exhibit in the latest court filing, Blake and Justin kissed as their characters interact in the hospital.

According to Baldoni’s legal team, Lively “oversaw” the scene, claiming in the new court docs, “She herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni’s character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script.”

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

In her complaint, Lively claimed that she was part of an “all hands” meeting in 2024, in which she requested several protections be put in place for production to resume after the film was halted during the writers’ strike.

One of the protections Lively requested was “no more improvising of kissing.”

In the latest court papers, Baldoni’s team is arguing that the footage in question was filmed May 19, 2023 — before the 2024 meeting. Lively’s team has not yet commented on Baldoni’s court filing.