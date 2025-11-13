Eddie Murphy on ‘Puppy Dog’ Relationship with Richard Pryor: ‘In Awe of Him’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a family night for Eddie Murphy with his wife Paige Butcher, his mother, and his kids on the red carpet for his new documentary “Being Eddie” in L.A.

He spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about having his family’s support, “It's nice to have them all here. My mother came. My mother didn't usually come. My mother's here.”

Recalling how he started manifesting that he was going to be famous, Murphy shared, “I knew I was going to be. I started saying I was going to be famous when I was about 12, 13. And then... I put a date on it. I was like when, 'I'm 18 I'm going to be famous.' It just was one of those weird things in life. I knew it.”

Terri asked, “Was your mom nervous because you just didn't have a backup plan in any way?”

He explained, “She wasn't nervous… but they thought I was going to be a bum. It was a whole different world. It wasn't the same show business. So, to even go into show business… There were no young comedians, and all that stuff. So, they thought I was crazy. But it all worked out.”

In the doc, Eddie claims he got an after-party invite from Yul Brynner and his wife.

Reflecting on the moment, he told Terri, “Well, hindsight being 20/20, I think it was to get frisky or something. He wanted me to be frisky, but I didn't realize it. I was really young at the time. I just thought nothing of it. Then years later, I was like…” [Laughs]

So, does he have any regrets about not going back that night? He said, laughing, “Yeah, I wish I had gone because it would be a better story if I had gone and had a threesome with Yul and his wife. That's a much better ending.”

Eddie also opened up about his relationship with Richard Pryor, saying, “We didn't become good friends. I was always like, he was my idol. I idolized him, and he was older. He's like my parents’ age… I was a kid, so we didn't become good friends, but it was like a puppy dog relationship I was to him. I just was in awe of him all the time. We didn't really hang out, though. He was a little older and he might have partied a little harder than I was partying.”