Diddy’s Prison Release Moved to Later Date

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date has been pushed back.

Combs was originally set to finish his sentence on May 8, 2028, but the date has been delayed until June 4, 2028, “Extra” confirms.

The reason for the bump is unclear, but there have been rumors that Combs allegedly violated some prison rules at Fort Dix Federal Institute in New Jersey.

There were reports that Combs allegedly drank homemade alcohol and made a three-way call that was prohibited.

Last week, Combs’ spokesperson denied the drinking rumors, telling People magazine, “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

“This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there," the rep went on. "We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

As for the alleged call, his rep explained to People magazine, “He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library. The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney-client privilege and appropriate.”

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.