Getty Images

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ bundle of joy is here!

On Thursday, Cardi announced the news on Instagram. She said, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!”

She went on, “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

TMZ reports the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last week.

According to the outlet, Stefon was by Cardi’s side when she gave birth to their son.

Cardi shares daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave with ex Offset. Stefon is also a father to daughter Nova.

Earlier this month, Diggs hinted that their baby was coming “real soon” in an interview with “Extra” at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC.

He added, “Wish us both luck.”

News broke about Cardi’s pregnancy in September.

The rapper confirmed the news to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” revealing, “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

Cardi shared, “I’m excited… I’m happy.”

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby,” Cardi added.