A wild scene unfolded at the “Wicked: For Good” premiere in Singapore as a fan jumped the barrier and charged at Ariana Grande.

In videos posted on social media, a fan runs straight at Grande and grabs her around the shoulders, leaving the star in shock. See the video here.

Erivo immediately jumps into action, putting herself between Ariana and the fan as security rushes in.

People magazine reports the man was serial crasher Johnson Wen, known as Pyjama Man. He posted a video of the incident on Instagram and wrote, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You ❤️.”

His past crashes include jumping onstage with Katy Perry and The Weeknd.

Back in 2024, “Extra” spoke with Cynthia and Ariana, who shared that before filming ever began, they made a promise to always take care of each other.

Of their bond, Cynthia said, “First, when we found out we were doing this, I asked her to come around and just chill. We organized it together and she came to my house. We sat on my floor and chatted for hours and hours and hours. I think in that moment, we both realized that we had something, like an immediate sort of connection. It was very easy that day, it was very easy to just be with her, and then we finally got to sing together at Jon’s house. That was the first time we’d sung together, and it worked.”

Ariana added, “I think the thing that’s been most special about it is that, from the moment we met, our first talk, we had a really honest agreement and commitment to take care of each other and to always be honest with each other and make space for the feelings that come up along the way and just take care of each other as friends. That just grew and grew and grew deeper and deeper as the process went on and still is. It's just like really, really beautiful and legit. I'm so grateful.”

Cynthia echoed, "That's what we wanted. That's a choice for us. There was no other way that we were going to do this. We had made that agreement between the two of us that we were going to take care of each other, that we were going to have each other's back."

She emphasized, “It wasn’t just on set, that was in general. That’s outside, that’s when we're together, that's when we’re on phones texting each other, that’s just wherever we are together, that’s what we have chosen to do as friends, as people who are building and continuously building our relationship. The more we build the stronger it gets, and I think because we had made that agreement, that's what you see, that’s what you’re experiencing in this film.”

