’90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Emily & Kobe Bieberly Expecting Baby #4

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Emily and Kobe Bieberly are having another baby!

The pair broke the news that they are expecting their fourth child together on Thursday.

Emily told People magazine, “What’s one more? My mom always said that any children after three are a piece of cake! From the very first day Kobe and I met, we talked about our shared dream of having a big family. He told me he wanted to beat his dad’s record of 10 kids, and I laughed and said we should meet in the middle at five."

The couple are opting not to find out their baby’s gender, but their other children have opinions!

Emily said, “Scarlett is hoping for a baby sister, Koban is rooting for another brother, and Atem isn’t quite sure about sharing Mommy just yet, so it’s safe to say our hands and hearts will be full.”

Along with saying they are “blessed,” Emily added, “We’re so grateful for this next chapter and for all the love and support from our family, friends, and fans.”

In 2022, Emily and Kobe tied the knot after meeting in China.