Win It! Tickets to iHeart’s Jingle Ball in Fort Worth, Atlanta, L.A., Chicago, Detroit or Miami

Music’s biggest names are hitting the stage for iHeart’s Jingle Ball, the holidays' hottest concerts coast-to-coast.

This year, “Extra” is helping iHeart give viewers tickets to shows in select cities including Fort Worth (Dec. 2), L.A. (Dec. 5), Chicago (Dec. 8), Detroit (Dec. 9), Atlanta (Dec. 18) and Miami (Dec. 20). Enter below for your chance to win!

Each city will have two winners, and each winner will receive a pair of tickets.

Select your preferred city on the entry form. Airline tickets and hotel stays not included. Only one entry per person/household. Must be 18 or older to enter.

Altogether, Jingle Ball will hit 10 cities, and lineups will vary between stops.

Some of the artists performing include Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, Laufey, mgk, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and more.

Click here for more information on lineups, and visit Ticketmaster to buy tickets.

The Jingle Ball tour stops will also be part of an exclusive network special on ABC airing on December 17.

The giveaway will run November 12 at noon PT to November 17 at noon PT.



