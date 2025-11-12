A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel has dropped!

The trailer is set to Madonna’s “Vogue,” which was a prominent song in the first movie.

The nearly one-minute teaser begins by zeroing in on someone wearing a red pair of heels, and the camera eventually reveals that they belong to Miranda Priestly, reprised by Meryl Streep.

Priestly is seen stepping into an elevator. Just as the door closes, Anne Hathaway’s character Andrea Sachs enters.

Andrea acknowledges her old boss’ presence, saying, “Miranda.” Miranda responds, “Took you long enough.”

Andrea then puts on some shades with a big smile on her face!

The movie will see the return of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s characters, and the introduction of new characters played by Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet and Rachel Bloom.

The sequel began filming this summer in NYC. Aside from Anne, Emily, Stanley, and Meryl, Dua Lipa, Zayn, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer and Emma Roberts were spotted filming scenes for the highly anticipated film.

In April 2024, “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario asked Anne what needed to happen for a sequel and if he needed to dress up and play all the characters.

Anne replied, "That's a really good idea. I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that. But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope."

Months later, it was announced that the sequel was happening!