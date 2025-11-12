ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” got the royal treatment on the show’s 20th-anniversary episode!

On a night filled with plenty of celebration, Prince William rang up contestant Robert Irwin for a video call during rehearsals.

Irwin missed the Earthshot Prize in Brazil with William on November 5 because he was still competing on “DWTS.”

Robert asked, “How was Rio?" and William replied, "Going really well. The finalists this year are really going to go on and save the world.”

The future king added, “We're missing you, Robert. Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

He added, “Witney, you need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

On a more serious note, William told Robert and Witney, "You guys have got a seriously good chance of winning it. So, just the best of luck on the show.”

Robert told William, "Means the absolute world. Thank you so much.”

After William hung up, Robert and Witney were floored that they just got a call from the Prince. Carson told Irwin, “I can’t believe he just said my name!”

Robert told her, “We are doing this dance for [my sister] Bindi, and we are doing this dance for Prince William.

The dance partners went on to perform a foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis. It was extra special, as Bindi had danced to the same song on “DWTS” 10 years ago.