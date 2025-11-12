Mel Owens’ ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale Ends with Shocker & Engagement!

ABC

Mel Owens’ journey on “The Golden Bachelor” came to a close on Wednesday night’s finale.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

He thought he had to choose between Peg Munson, 62, and Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, 60, but that wasn’t the case.

In a “Golden Bachelor” shocker, Cindy self-eliminated!

ABC

He confessed on the episode, "I am torn between you and Peg,” and she told him, "I didn't come here to explore option. I’m looking for a life partner.”

Mel was "shocked" by Cindy's exit, saying, "I came into tonight thinking there was a future, but she quit.”

Owens met with Peg the next day and shared he wasn’t sure he could commit, but he later changed his mind!

ABC

Mel proposed, telling her, "I trusted you. You trusted me. You told me you had confidence in me that I'd make the right choice — and here you are.”

ABC

During the “After the Final Rose” special the happy couple confirmed they are still together and in love.

ABC

Peg gushed, "One thing I can say about Mel: He doesn't have integrity. He is integrity. Let that sink in. That's one thing I love about him."

“Extra” spoke with Mel earlier this season, and he talked about his final two ladies, Peg and Cindy, and what appealed to him about each of them.

Mel shared, “One common denominator they have is they have energy and they're lovely and they're smart… they’re both athletic.”