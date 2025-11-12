Television November 12, 2025
Mel Owens’ ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale Ends with Shocker & Engagement!
Mel Owens’ journey on “The Golden Bachelor” came to a close on Wednesday night’s finale.
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD
He thought he had to choose between Peg Munson, 62, and Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, 60, but that wasn’t the case.
In a “Golden Bachelor” shocker, Cindy self-eliminated!
He confessed on the episode, "I am torn between you and Peg,” and she told him, "I didn't come here to explore option. I’m looking for a life partner.”
Mel was "shocked" by Cindy's exit, saying, "I came into tonight thinking there was a future, but she quit.”
Owens met with Peg the next day and shared he wasn’t sure he could commit, but he later changed his mind!
Mel proposed, telling her, "I trusted you. You trusted me. You told me you had confidence in me that I'd make the right choice — and here you are.”
During the “After the Final Rose” special the happy couple confirmed they are still together and in love.
Peg gushed, "One thing I can say about Mel: He doesn't have integrity. He is integrity. Let that sink in. That's one thing I love about him."
“Extra” spoke with Mel earlier this season, and he talked about his final two ladies, Peg and Cindy, and what appealed to him about each of them.
Mel shared, “One common denominator they have is they have energy and they're lovely and they're smart… they’re both athletic.”
As for their differences, Owens explained, "Peg has a background where she had a lot of sacrifice and that appeals to me and Cindy, she's really serious and thoughtful and she has three daughters. So that appeals to me as well. So those two things really draw me in to those women.”