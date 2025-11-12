Mark Wahlberg on Pressure of Making ‘Family Plan 2’ & Possible 3rd Movie (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg pulled up to the London premiere of “The Family Plan 2” on a London bus!

“Extra” was with Wahlberg, who spoke about the pressures of making the sequel after the “beloved” first film.

Since the first movie did so well, Mark was feeling some pressure to deliver, but noted, “If you get it on the page, more than likely you’re goanna get it on the screen, but you’ve got to start with getting it on the page. Our writer David Coggeshall did a great job.”

Wahlberg said, “We really feel like we accomplished it, that it was better than the first, that had all the things that people enjoyed about it, but just raised the stakes a little bit more.”

Does he want to go back for round three?

Mark answered, “We got to get two out first, but I would definitely love to revisit this.”