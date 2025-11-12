Zoey Grossman

Jennifer Aniston is dishing on her relationship with her hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis in a new interview for Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood portfolio, which is featured in the December 2025/January 2026 Issue.

Aniston raved that her beau is “quite extraordinary” for helping people “heal” and “move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.” She noted that his work is a “ beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

She pointed out, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does.”

Along with describing Curtis as “very special” and “very normal,” Jennifer noted that he is “very kind.”

Earlier this month, Aniston posted a sweet tribute to Curtis in honor of his 50th birthday.

Jen posted a loved-up black-and-white pic of the pair for his birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my love,” and "Cherished ❤️.”

In the photo, she’s standing behind him with her arms wrapped around his waist as he smiles.

While this definitely made the pair Instagram official, she did share a photo back in September that appeared to be of Jim enjoying a sunset.

Jennifer and Jim, a hypnotist, first sparked dating rumors in July after being photographed on vacation in Mallorca with Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.

Curtis later mentioned the getaway with Aniston in a recent newsletter.