George Clooney’s Son Dressed Up as Batman & Didn’t Know Dad Played Him! (Exclusive)

George Clooney talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet for the “Jay Kelly” L.A. premiere.

In the new comedy-drama he plays an actor confronting the choices he’s made, his family relationships, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Clooney spoke about a moment at the end of the movie where his character sees a montage of his career (which was actually a George montage), quipping, “When you get to be my age, it's not so fun watching yourself age in a four-minute montage, you know? Going from 22 to 64 is not the most fun thing in the world to watch... It wasn't as emotional as it was embarrassing."

The movie deals with fame, so Terri had to ask if George would ever want to go back to not being famous.

He replied, "Well, there's times you'd certainly appreciate it because it's a little easier to get around, but… no one ever wants to hear an actor complain about their lives when things worked out... Quite honestly, I was unemployed for a good portion of my life, and I hated hearing people who were working complain. So, I will never complain about it."

George’s wife Amal wasn’t at the premiere, and he revealed, "We're going to go to Manila. So, she's flying there now, and I'm going to fly there tomorrow."

He talked about their non-red-carpet date nights, saying, "We do normal date nights. We go to dinners and we have a really fun, normal life in general until I come out here on the big marquee.”

Do their 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander understand their dad is famous?

Clooney shared, "They don't understand it, which is fun, and I appreciate that they don’t because it's more fun when they don’t.”

He called them “the worst critics,” saying, “My son... if he sees anything that I'm in, like on television, he just points and laughs.”

George went on, "My son dressed up as Batman for Halloween and I was like, 'You know, I was Batman.’ And he's like, 'Not really.’"