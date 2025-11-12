Food Influencer Michael Duarte Shot to Death by Police

Instagram

New details have emerged surrounding the death of California food influencer Michael Duarte, known by the handle @FoodWithBearHands.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ they received a 911 call describing a "male subject with a knife acting erratically” in Castroville, Texas.

The sheriff’s office told the site, “After multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, 'I’m going to kill you.’"

An officer then discharged his weapon, firing two rounds, according to the sheriff's office. Duarte was rushed to the University Hospital in San Antonio and later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe account set up to support his widow Jessica and 6-year-old daughter Oakley, said he passed way in a “horrible incident” while traveling in Texas, noting it happened “just 3 short days after he and his wife celebrated their 9-year anniversary."